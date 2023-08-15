How teachers can get a free McDonald's breakfast this week

They say there is no such thing as a free lunch but turns out there is such thing as a free breakfast - at least if McDonald's has anything to do with it.

Indeed, as part of their back-to-school special, the fast food chain offering teachers based in North Texas free meals to start their days.

From Monday 14 August – Friday 18 August 2023, any North Texas school employee with a valid school district I.D. can receive a complimentary meal. As part of the special offer, they will receive one free sandwich and medium premium roast or iced coffee.

The promotion doesn’t require a purchase to be made and only requires those looking to take advantage of the freebie to show their valid school-issued ID before placing their order.

This offer is available for both dine-in or drive-thru options at participating North Texas locations only, and there is a limit of one offer per teacher or administrator, per day.

If you are based anywhere else? Bad luck!

