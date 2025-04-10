Why Gen Z are ditching alcohol for mushrooms at festivals this year

Gen Z are notoriously more health-conscious than generations prior, and it's thought 28 per cent don't drink any alcohol at all - but one thing's clear - they still like to have fun regardless.

And with festival season fast on the approach, it's thought that something unexpected could be replacing lukewarm cans of lager for those heading to the likes of Coachella and Glastonbury: Mushrooms.

No, we don't mean the magic kind.

Mushrooms (more specifically Lion's Mane) have taken off as a go-to wellness ingredient over the last year, and its many health benefits are now appearing in our coffees, supplements, and food.

The functional mushroom market was valued at $15.3 billion in 2022 and is expected to surpass the $23.3 billion mark by 2030, so we are well and truly in a shroom boom.

So, could they be the answer to partying all night long at a festival too? Well, experts seem to think so. When you've got heavy bags to carry, 30,000 steps per day to be doing, and being on your A-game when it comes to bouncing stage-to-stage, you'll be needing all of the energy you can get without compromise - or hangovers.

Matthew Kelly, founder of Spacegoods, one of the leading brands in the mushroom wellness space, has filled us in on just how they could elevate your festival experience.

Sustained energy without jitters

Ask anyone how they feel after five days of partying in a field, and they'll give you one consistent answer: Tired.

"Although regular coffee can give you a short-term energy boost, the jitters that come with it don’t pair well with a high-energy festival atmosphere. Mushroom coffee on the other hand offers a smoother, longer-lasting energy boost without the risk of a sudden caffeine crash, making it a more reliable option to keep you dancing from day to night", Matthew says.

"With lower caffeine levels than regular coffee, mushroom coffee helps prevent sharp dips in energy. Adaptogenic mushrooms like lion’s mane, cordyceps, and chaga support steady energy and help regulate the body’s stress response, ensuring you stay alert and energised throughout the festival."

Boosts immune system

Let's not kid ourselves here - being in a muddy field surrounded by thousands of strangers with little access to sanitisation is good for no one - but it's also a great show of strength for our bodies. Luckily, among the rubbing sweaty shoulders with 50 people at once and eating the cereal bar that's been stuffed in the bottom of your grass-filled bag, there are still ways to boost your immunity and ensure you don't come home with the dreaded festival flu.

"If you’re spending a whole weekend at a festival, you’ll likely encounter long days, unpredictable weather, and close contact with large crowds - all of which can put stress on your immune system. Mushrooms like chaga and cordyceps are known for their immune-supporting properties making them an essential item on your packing list", Matthew says.

"Chaga is packed with antioxidants that help combat oxidative stress, while cordyceps is known for its ability to enhance stamina and overall resilience, keeping you energised and better equipped to handle a busy festival weekend."

Getty

Gentle on the stomach

Nobody at a festival has a good diet. Your main meal of the day probably sits somewhere on the "I'll worry about it later" to "overpriced burger" scale, and frankly, we're not getting good nutrition - and that's ok.

However, if you want to enjoy yourself guit-free and know that you're still being gentle on your gut, mushrooms could be a great option.

Matthew tells us: "Traditional coffee is highly acidic, which can lead to digestive discomfort, acid reflux, or an upset stomach, especially when consumed on an empty stomach, which is often the case at festivals.

"Mushroom blends, especially those with ingredients like maca root, ashwagandha, and rhodiola rosea, are much gentler on the digestive system, as these ingredients support digestion, reduce inflammation, and help the body adapt to stress."

Balances stress and anxiety

"Festivals, especially multi-day events, can be overwhelming and stressful. Adaptogenic ingredients like lion’s mane, cordyceps, and chaga help promote relaxation and balance, keeping you in the perfect festival mindset", Matthew confirms.

"Lion’s mane can help support cognitive function and reduce mental fog to help you stay present over the course of a busy festival. As mentioned earlier, cordyceps enhance stamina and resilience, which can help prevent burnout from hours of dancing and socialising. As chaga is rich in antioxidants, it assists the body in managing stress and maintaining overall well-being.

"Altogether, these provide a calm yet energised state to ensure you enjoy every moment without feeling overwhelmed."

We could be convinced.

