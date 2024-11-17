It was a big day for thousands of music lovers keen to get their hands on tickets to next year's Glastonbury Festival which went on general sale today (November 17).

Ahead of the sale, organisers announced a new booking system whereby those hoping to get tickets would be "randomly assigned a place in a queue" rather than the previous method of refreshing the holding page after tickets had gone live.

The annual music festival in Somerset is set to take place from 25 to 29 June next year, with tickets costing £373.50 plus a £5 booking fee and sold exclusively via See Tickets, with no third-party sellers.

Once tickets had sold out, the organisers said: "Thanks to everyone who bought one and sorry to those who missed out, on a morning when demand was much higher than supply. There will be a resale of any cancelled or returned tickets in spring 2025."

Tickets this year sold quicker compared to last year, as all the tickets were snapped up after 37 minutes.

Hopefuls took to social media to express their anxiety and frustration as they eagerly waited to see if they were able to buy Glasto tickets.

Here's a round-up of all the best reactions - and it's fair to say people weren't a fan of two non-moving bars:





























































Of course, many were inevitably left disappointed after learning the tickets had sold out without them being able to buy any of them.













The headliners for Glastonbury 2025 have not yet been announced, while this year artists who headlined the Pyramid stage included Dua Lipa, SZA and Coldplay.

Among some of the rumoured headliners next year include Olivia Rodrigo, Sam Fender, The 1975, Eminem, Green Day, Sabrina Carpenter, Fred Again and Harry Styles.

Though we won't find this out until later next year...

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.