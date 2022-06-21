Magic mushrooms should be given out in care homes, expert suggests

Experts are suggesting that magic mushrooms should be given out in care homes to help curb patients' fear of death.

Psilocybin, a key compound of mushrooms, reportedly looks promising in helping to treat depression.

Speaking at Cheltenham Science Festival, Dr David Luke - a professor of psychology at Greenwich University -said: "I think there's a good argument for psychedelics in palliative care."

"They get a glimmer of something which reduces their fear of death, and it's often that maybe death isn't the end or something like that," he says.

