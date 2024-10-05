The best Halloween costume ideas and trends for 2024

Now we're into October, the end of the month and the spookiest day of the year is creeping upon us - yes, Halloween really is that soon!

In the past, most would opt for classic October 31 looks including pumpkins, witches, vampires and black cats - but nowadays outfits that reflect or reference pop culture from the year.

Whether you want to go all out just like Heidi Klum does every year (who can forget her iconic worm costume), or if you're looking for a last-minute look, indy100has got you covered.

Here is a round-up of all the various viral inspirations to help you decide who to dress up as for Halloween in 2024.





Chappell Roan

It's been quite the year for the Midwest Princess herself, Chappell Roan.

The popstar has skyrocketed to stardom with her debut album The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess and her image is known to be inspired by drag queens, with her shows each having different themes, such as mermaid, kink is my karma, midwest princess and pink pony club.

Some of her most memorable outfits from 2024 include when she dressed up as the Statue of Liberty during her performance at the Gov Ball, her prosthetic pig nose and red Renaissance-style outfit on her single cover for Good Luck Babe! and her Medieval-inspired looks at the MTV VMA Awards.

So, there is plenty of inspiration to choose from!





Brat

Brat Summer has transitioned into Brat Autumn and with the remix album Brat and It's Completely Different but Also Still Brat being released on October 11, there is no doubt it will be a Brat Halloween this year.

If you need inspo for your Brat outfit, then check out the music video for her song 360 along with some words from Charli on what 'brat' is.

“It can be, like, so trashy – like a pack of cigs, a Bic lighter, and a strappy white top with no bra. That’s like, kind of all you need,” she explained on the BBC Sounds Sidetracked podcast with Nick Grimshaw and Annie Mac.





Cowboy Carter

Channel your inner cowboy by going country this Halloween as Beyonce released her highly anticipated album Cowboy Carter earlier this year.

If you've already got a pair of cowboy boots in your wardrobe and some denim shorts then you're already halfway there, as this is a great last-minute costume idea.

A classic!





Wicked

One for theatre lovers, the Wicked live action movie starring Ariana Grande as Glinda and Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba is out in cinemas on November 22.

So ahead of this release, Halloween is a great time to dress up with your bestie as the popular characters.





Challengers

Finding a Halloween costume for a group of three can be difficult but that won't be an issue this year since the tennis movie Challengers was released earlier in 2024 which focuses on the love triangle between the characters Tashi (Zendaya), Art (Mike Faist) and Patrick (Josh O'Connor).

What's more, if you're already into tennis then you'll already have a tennis outfit ready to wear for October 31.





Joker: Folie À Deux

The Joker and Harley Quinn are popular Halloween costumes people dress up as but this year with the release of Joker: Folie À Deux on October 4, starring Joaquin Phoneix as the Joker and Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn, there is a new iteration of the iconic characters to take costume inspiration from.





Moo Deng

Anyone who has been online recently will know all about the cute baby hippo Moo Deng.

And what better way to mark Halloween 2024 than dressing up as the viral animal of the moment?

After all, Moo Deng's dewy glow and rosy pink cheeks have already inspired makeup looks and SNL's Bowen Yang has already dressed up as the hippo recently on SNL.

Meanwhile, if you want a group costume with this theme then your friends can dress up as other viral animals from this year which include Pesto the giant Penguin, Fu Bao the massive panda cub and Biscuits the cute seal.





Raygun

2024 was the year of the Paris Olympics which resulted in a few athletes becoming viral stars - including Australian breakdancer Raygun whose moves which included the "kangaroo" failed to score any points in the competition.

All you need is a cap and tracksuit similar to the green and yellow Australian team uniform and the ability to pull off Raygun's dance moves and you're all set.





Stephen Nedoroscik (Pommel Horse Guy)

Another athlete who gained the internet's attention from the Olympics was Team USA gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik - otherwise known as the Pommel Horse Guy after his performance helped secure the men's team a bronze medal.

Online, viewers compared the gymnast to Clark Kent, Superman's alter-ego who wears glasses, as he took his glasses off to compete in his Pommel Horse routine.

Again, all that's needed to recreate this outfit is a navy tracksuit, an American flag, glasses, and wide grin.





House of the Dragon

Are you Team Green or Team Black?

If you're looking for a group costume idea, then dressing up as the characters from House of the Dragon is a great option as season two was released back in August.





The Substance

The satirical body horror film The Substance has caused some people to leave cinema screenings early due to the gory scenes so of course it had to be included on the list for this Halloween.





The Traitors UK presenter Claudia Winkleman

Looking for a low-key but iconic look for this Halloween?

I give you The Traitors presenter Claudia Winkleman in her dramatic hooded cloak - it's an easy option to throw on and will no doubt spark conversation about the most recent season of the psychological adventure competition.

