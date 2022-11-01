Video

Heidi Klum proves it's ok to be weird on Halloween by dressing as terrifying worm

Heidi Klum was unrecognisable at her Halloween party last night (31 October) when she rocked up as a terrifying worm.

The model has brought her iconic parties back with a bang following a break after Covid, and her husband, Tom Kaulitz, joined her on the blue carpet as he donned a fisherman's outfit complete with a mauled eye.

The 49-year-old wriggled around on the floor as she got into character - which reportedly took her since 11am that morning.

halloween
