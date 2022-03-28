Hindsight is 20/20. A resurfaced clip of Harvey Weinstein making a cameo in a 2005 Barbie movie is going viral on social media and rubbing people the wrong way.

Weinstein played an animated version of himself in My Scene Goes To Hollywood a children's movie produced by Mattel and Miramax, Weinstein's former company.

In the clip, Weinstein visits the movie set of a film he's producing. After the director yells 'cut', Weinstein approaches a young woman to applaud her performance.

"Good job young lady," Weinstein says to the girl.

Sure, it's only a movie and it's from 2005, but Weinstein's interaction with the girl is an eerie reminder of the decades of alleged abuse Weinstein carried out against young women in Hollywood.

"Did not expect HIM to pop up in this Barbie movie!" Victor said in a tweet that included the clip.

In 2017, allegations of sexual abuse perpetrated by Weinstein made headlines as more and more women came forward to share their stories of mistreatment in Hollywood ultimately leading to the #MeToo and Times Up movement.

Watching Weinstein's projects and cameos now generates a much darker mood than when the productions were filmed, as many social media users noted.

Other social media, users noted the big differences between the likeness of the Weinstein character and Weinstein himself. In the Barbie movie, Weinstein is portrayed as tall and muscular with a full head of hair which users noted is not what Weinstein looked like in 2005.

Weinstein's cameo in a children's movie is very reminiscent of Donald Trump making a cameo in Home Alone 2 .

