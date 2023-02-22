The 'House in the Clouds' is now 100 years old

Over a century ago, a building was given a dramatic new look to disguise its water tower - and creating a unique sight.

"The House in the Clouds" was opened in 1923, and the water tower which held 50,000 gallons (189,000 litres) in its tank had the vital role of providing place for Thorpeness, Suffolk.

Though locals were keen to make the water tower design fit in with its surroundings of the houses nearby.

Therefore in terms of the design, founder Glencairn Stuart Ogilvie decided to go for something that looked like "a fantasy water tower in a fantasy village."

Initially the building was named by Ogilvie as "The Gazebo," until children's author Malcolm Mason described the place as the 'House in the Clouds'".

"The House in the Clouds" stands 70ft tall. BBC





In 1977, the water tower became redundant as a result of the village being joined to a mains water supply, and then a decade later the building was converted into a home.

Now the Grade II listed 70ft landmark is now available for holidaymakers to book and stay at - and there is a lot space.

Inside there are "five bedrooms, two with double beds, three with twin beds and an additional double sofa bed. Three bathrooms, drawing room, dining room and the magnificent 'room at the top' giving the finest views of Suffolk," according to the building's website.



A century on and people are still talking about "The House in the Clouds," and historian Charlotte de Mille told the BBC that Ogilvie would probably be "surprised and delighted" it is now one of the county's most famous buildings.

