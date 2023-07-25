Experts say introduce these eight changes to extend your life

Eight simple lifestyle changes could add more than 20 years to your life, research suggests.

According to a study, presented at the annual meeting of the American Society for Nutrition in Boston, making minor changes even if you are already middle aged could pay massive dividends when it comes to extending your life.

“Our research findings suggest that adopting a healthy lifestyle is important for both public health and personal wellness,” said Xuan-Mai T Nguyen, a health science specialist involved in the work at the US Department of Veteran Affairs.

“The earlier the better, but even if you only make a small change in your 40s, 50s, or 60s, it still is beneficial,” she added.

So what are the lifestyle changes?

They are:

Eat well.

Avoid cigarettes.

Get a good night’s sleep.

Be physically active.

Manage stress.

Avoid binge drinking.

Be free from opioid addiction.

Have positive social relationships.

The research drew on data from questionnaires and medical records collected between 2011 and 2019. The records covered more than 700,000 US veterans aged from 40 to 99 who were enrolled in the Veterans Affairs’ Million Veteran Program.

“Men and women who adopted eight therapeutic lifestyle factors could gain 23.7 or 22.6 years of life expectancy, respectively, at age 40 years compared to those with no adopted lifestyle factors,” the authors write.

However, as the study was done through observation, the work cannot prove a causal link between the factors identified and differences in lifespan.

