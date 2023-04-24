5 top strategies to improve your relationship identified in new study

Need to work on your relationship?

Then you are in luck.

A study published in the journal Evolutionary Psychology has revealed five top tips to improve life with your partner - and the tips are all pretty easy to take on board.

The study involved 219 Greek-speaking participants, 38 per cent of whom were currently in a relationship, and used an open-ended questionnaire to identify different strategies each person would use to improve their relationship. These people came up with 81 strategies which were then pitched to another group of 511 people to rate to create a ranking.

The top five strategies ranked by the participants were as follows:

Try to understand the other partner's needs and desires. Discuss problems together and become more open to expressing their worries. Show more interest in the other partner and spend more time together. Go on more experiences together, including date nights and trips. Build trust, and be more honest and respectful.

So there you have it, communicating and being interested in your partner as well as generally spending time together is good.

We're shocked...

