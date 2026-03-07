The Testaments: What to know about the Handmaids' Tale sequel as we get first look

Handmaids' Tale fans, listen up, because we've got our first look and official details on sequel, The Testaments.

The sequel to the dystopian novel, published in 2019 and a Booker Prize winner, is set 15 years after the events of the original story, and details the next generation's uprising in Gilead.

In the trailer, we see the young women of Gilead donning purple robes to signify their transition into preparing for marriage - that is, until an outlier attempts to shake things up and break them free.

"The series follows young teens Agnes, dutiful and pious, and Daisy, a new arrival and convert from beyond Gilead’s borders", the official plot reads. "As they navigate the gilded halls of Aunt Lydia’s elite preparatory school for future wives, a place where obedience is instilled brutally and always with divine justification, their bond becomes the catalyst that will upend their past, their present, and their future."

"LOOKS GORGEOUS!", one fan wrote in response to the trailer, while another added: "Interesting to see the universe continue beyond the original story. The trailer already feels intense."

A third vowed, "We will be watching."

With a new cast and a new era, it's set to be huge.

Here's what we know about the show so far...

When is The Testaments released?

The first three episode of The Testaments are released on April 8th 2026, followed by weekly episode drops.

Where can I watch The Testaments?

The Testaments drops exclusively on Disney+ in the UK.

Who is in the cast of The Testaments?

The show stars Ann Dowd, Chase Infiniti, Lucy Halliday, Mabel Li, Amy Seimetz, Brad Alexander, Rowan Blanchard, Mattea Conforti, Zarrin Darnell-Martin, Eva Foote, Isolde Ardies, Shechinah Mpumlwana, Birva Pandya and Kira Guloien in its cast.

How can I watch the trailer for The Testaments?

You can watch the trailer here - however, it is age-restricted.

