Holidaymakers looking for sun, sea and affordable drinks need not look any further.

Jet2 has revealed the top 10 destinations to vacay where a pint of your favourite brew costs less than a McDonalds cheeseburger - now that's an absolute bargain.

With beer prices averaging less than £3 in these overseas hotspots, compared with £5.01 in the UK, your holiday spending money could go a little further.

From European favourites to North African escapes, here's where to add to your travel list if you love a cheap pint.

1. Tunisia

Tunisa Jet2

Despite being a Muslim-majority country, where alcohol consumption is less common, Tunisia tops the list as the cheapest destination for a beer. Alongside its incredible ancient history and Mediterranean coastline, at just £1.27, beer lovers can purchase a half litre glass of a cold one.



2. Bulgaria

Bulgaria Jet2

Popular among many young people due to its budget-friendly beach resorts and famous nightclubs, in Bulgaria you can bag yourself a beer on average for £1.74.

3. Czech Republic

Czech Republic Jet2

Prague’s traditional Czech Pilsner beer is what hooks many tourists into returning and the beer is so affordable here, also around £1.74, that it’s literally cheaper than bottled water . The golden liquid is often dubbed as some of the best-tasting beer in the world.

4. Hungary

Hungary Jet2

In the heart of Hungary, lies the capital city Budapest, famous for its “historic sights, thermal baths and ruin bars”. On average buying a pint of beer costs £2.08, well under the UK’s £5.01.

5. Portugal

Portugal Jet2

Whether you’re beachside in picturesque Algarve or in the midst of the hustle and bustle in Madeira, Portugal offers great “sunshine and value” as it falls just slightly behind Hungary with beers coming in at around £2.14 on average.

6. Montenegro

Montenegro Jet2

In the Balkan country surrounded by rugged mountains and dramatic landscapes, visitors can kick back and enjoy the views with a cold brew for around £2.39.

7. Spain

Spain Jet2

Despite Brits steadily making up the largest group of international visitors to Spain, this destination is on the higher end when it comes to an alcoholic beverage. Across mainland resorts, the Balearic and Canary Islands, you’ll be spending £2.56 per pint on average.

8. Turkey

Turkey Jet2

Home to cats galore and iconic cultural landmarks, Turkey is a perfect blend of relaxation and buzz. Beer here won’t leave you skint but at £2.77 it’s more than double the cost of one in Tunisia.

As Jet2’s puts it: "That means two people enjoying a beer each in Tunisia could save £7.48 compared with the UK average – leaving more in the holiday kitty for another round, an ice cream or two, or a meal out.”

9. Poland

Poland Jet2

From Krakow to Gdansk, this underrated holiday destination offers plenty for visitors wanting a good value-for-money city break. Beers here are available for £2.92 on average.

10. Croatia

Croatia Jet2

Last up is Croatia and after visiting the old town in Dubrovnik - aka King's Landing for Games of Thrones fans - or “strolling along the waterfronts of the Dalmatian Coast”, at the highest price, you can pick up a beer for £2.99 on average, which compared to the UK’s £5.01 cost is still a steal.

David Hills, Chief Customer Officer at Jet2, said: “We know that value matters to our customers, and that doesn’t just mean getting a great deal when booking their holiday. It’s about how far their spending money goes once they arrive too.”

So, whether you’re after a beachside beer or a city-break pint, these destinations prove you don’t have to spend a fortune to raise a glass on holiday.



For information about booking holidays with Jet2 you can read more here.

Research on average beer prices are based on Numbeo’s Prices by Country data for Domestic Draft Beer (0.5 litre) in restaurants, using data collected within the last 12 months by Jet2. Sterling conversions use the USD/GBP mid-market exchange rate of $1 = £0.7577 on 2 October 2026.