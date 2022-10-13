Porn star and OnlyFans creator Kimmy Granger said her father was “mortified” by her career.

But now, he is her manager.

In an episode of Holly Randall’s Unfiltered podcast, Granger, 27, revealed that her career caused some friction with her family in the beginning.

“My dad, when he did find out, it was traumatizing. He was mortified. He wanted to die,” she told Randall on the podcast.

“He was like, ‘what the f*** did I do wrong as a father?’ No dad wants that for their kids.”

Granger further explained that she gave her father needed “space” to process her career choice when he first found out and contacted him some months later. She also said that she didn’t want him to believe that she chose this path “to hurt him.”

“I went into this because I wanted it. I really genuinely feel like it’s the right thing for me. I love love love this job,” Granger said.

When her father finally came around, she shared that he embraced it and now helps her run her business.

“He manages all my finances and does all my bookkeeping, she continued before adding that they're "like a team."

Before getting into the porn industry in her early 20s, Granger started out as an exotic stripper.

She said before starting out in the industry. She also shared that she was never that close to her father because she set her attention on her mother, who was an alcoholic.

Granger has a successful OnlyFans account and 1 million followers on Instagram.

