A nurse who was in $180,000 of medical debt after a terrifying health scare has bounced back to become a millionaire – all thanks to her saucy side hustle.

Laycee Steele, 32, was struggling financially after falling ill in 2020, with doctors finding several non-cancerous growths in her body.

As she didn’t qualify for financial assistance, the content creator, who was studying nursing at the time, needed to raise the funds to pay for the costly surgery.

To make ends meet, Laycee decided to start flogging pictures online to afford the surgery – and within three months had raised half of the amount needed, taking out a second mortgage to pay the remaining fee.

The model from Iowa, US, continued with her new, lucrative gig once recovered, paying off the remaining $90,000 debt and has since gone on to earn the equivalent amount each month.

Now, she’s not only out of debt but has a net worth of $2 million.

“It’s honestly crazy how life has played out,” Laycee, who shares updates from her life with her 16,000 followers on Instagram (@layceesteele), told NudePR.com.

“I finished my nursing degree but didn’t like being a nurse.

“I did the job for three years, making $60,000 a year.

“It was long hours, 16-hour shifts, no work-life balance and a lot of sadness and sickness around you all the time.

“I feel so relieved to have been able to pay my debt off in six months by doing my new job.

“Not having the weight of the debt on me anymore feels amazing.

“After I got sick, I was so sure I was going to lose everything I had worked so hard for.

“I was truly desperate, wracking my brain for a way to keep it all together.”

Laycee researched OnlyFans and asked everyone she knew for advice, with other models helping her get set up.

She said: “It took me a little while to get in a groove but I bought every training guide I could find and finally my page started growing.

“I had to learn how to really be myself and engage with my fans to grow my own little community on there.

“I never thought I’d have the lifestyle I do today.

“I like spending my money on experiences – I'm not big on shopping or name-brand clothes.”

"I wouldn't care if someone lives with me, but I'm not going to pay for every dinner and vacation, you don't want them to be living off you, you want them to be building with you.”

Now recovered from her surgery and with plenty of money in the bank, Laycee is focusing on travelling the globe.

She’s also since launched other businesses such as training and networking groups to help other women break into the adult industry.

The model added: "My job takes me to Australia, New Zealand, all over the US and around the world, so I don't have time for anyone who doesn't fit into that and fully support my wild adventures.

“I could only consider entertaining someone who had the passion and ability to travel because sometimes I go away once or twice a month.

“Being single is easier but I wouldn’t mind finding someone special to settle down and share my life with.

