Influencer's Coachella posts have taken over everyone's social media feeds as the first weekend of the music festival took place.

While some of us might be getting festive FOMO, all might not be as it seems according to seasoned influencer Loren Gray who claims some social media stars actually fake going the Coachella.

The 20-year-old musician who has tens of millions of followers online and was the most-followed TikToker from 2019 to 2020 has revealed that some influencers just take the trip out to the desert to take photos, but they don't actually attend the music festival itself.

"I haven't seen anyone personally talk about this, but I think it's hilarious, and I have to share it because — it's Coachella," she said,

“Coachella‘s like the influencer Olympics. It’s the place to be."

She continued: "But most influencers, or a lot of influencers don’t even go to Coachella. And I think that this is such a wild fact.”

“They’ll go out to the desert. Get an Airbnb, stay with someone, get their outfits, get their hair, get their makeup."





@lorengray here to validate ur fomo 🤞🏼😽💌

"Post up ‘Coachella Day 1, Coachella Day 2,'" as she jokingly poses for the camera.

"And they don’t go to the festival. They don’t have wristbands," she added.

"They just drive their little butts out to the desert to take Instagram photos, make TikToks, get ready with me’s, whatever. Then they drive back, and that’s it."

After sharing this nugget of information, she noted to her followers most influencers who post never see artists perform live,

“So, if you feel boring and sad because you’re not at Coachella, just know that most of these people aren’t there either."

"Here to validate ur fomo," Gray added in the caption.

In the comment section, people appreciated Gray for being honest about this practice that some influencers do.

One person wrote: "You’re so real for sharing this information."

"This seems so obvious and yet I had no idea lol," another person said.

Someone else added: "I now need to know who is and isn’t there."

"The inside scoops of celebrities are always so funny lmaoo," a fourth person commented.

