The Coachella 2023 line-up has been announced and it's a Gen-Z dream

The Coachella 2023 lineup has been announced and the likes of Frank Ocean, Blackpink, and Bad Bunny are filling the headline slots.

Other major acts including Calvin Harris, Gorillaz, Charli XCX, and Burna Boy are all gracing the stage over the two April weekends, between 14 and 23 April.

The festival, which takes place in the California desert and is attended by celebrities en masse, has already sold out, despite costing thousands to attend.

