Woman accidentally breaks friend's $249 Louis Vuitton chocolate purse in viral video

A woman has gone viral on TikTok after accidentally breaking her roommate's chocolate bag, but it wasn't just any chocolate... it was a Louis Vuitton chocolate bag worth $249.

"I just want you to imagine how it felt opening the fridge to get some s****y leftovers and finding this..." TikToker Ella (@tallertoddlers) said at the beginning of the video.

She then opened the fridge, where she lifted out the designer chocolate purse, belonging to her roommate Avery, with one hand by the handle.

As Ella was about to point out that it was a designer Louis Vuitton chocolate bag, she was abruptly cut off when the chocolate bag's handle suddenly snapped off the rest of the purse and dropped to the floor.

The stunned TikToker couldn't believe what just happened as she panned to the kitchen floor, where the chocolate had broken into small pieces.

"Oh my God, oh my God, I just broke the chocolate purse," she said, with a nervous laugh while covering her mouth in shock (still holding on to the chocolate handle).

She then revealed her roommate was given the chocolate purse as a gift on a first date.

Since posting the video, it has received over 42.5 million views and has sparked debate in the comments as to whether Ella was in the wrong for picking up the chocolate purse.

On the one hand, there were people who questioned why she touched the chocolate in the first place.

One person asked: "Why would you even touch it?"

"This Louis Vuitton chocolate egg is about $249+, replace or give money," a second person said.

A third person shared: "Touching her food with your bare hands :/"

"Let's normalize not touching other people's things please and thank you," a fourth person posted.

However, there were some people in the comments section who defended the TikToker, noting how the chocolate purse wasn't in a box to protect it.

"I immediately looked up how much the Louis Vuitton chocolate purse cost…not as expensive as I thought. You’re good lol," one person said.

A second person add: "It’s chocolate you guys it’s not that deep. It was an accident. You would end of friendship because someone broke your chocolate purse unintentionally . Hell, it could’ve fell out the freezer."

"But also, why is it just chilling without a box or some packaging," a third person commented.

A fourth person posted: "Sure, you shouldn't have touched it, but who would put that in the fridge without it being in a protective case/box. My real question though, is who the hell pays that much for something like that."

In a follow-up video, Ella did a taste test of the Louis Vuitton chocolate purse, without Avery but with her roommate's friend.

The pair can then be seen tasting and enjoying the middle part of the bag, which the TikToker described as having a hazelnut flavour.





She promised viewers a part three where she and Avery will be "hashing it out" but people in the comments of the latest video were shocked to see Ella trying the chocolate without Avery after breaking it.

"First you broke it… now you’re eating it.. WITHOUT HER whaaaat. Please keep these kind of friends away from me," one person said.

Another person added, "So now we’re EATINGGGG ITTTT."

"If this is rage baiting, I’m baited," a third person commented.

A fourth person wrote, "Then tasting it ?!? Yea I need to hear from Avery."

