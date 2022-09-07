Top leatherworker reveals what it really costs for Louis Vuitton to make a £1500 bag

A top leatherworker has revealed how much it really costs Louis Vuitton to make a $1700 (£1500) bag - and there's a serious mark-up.

Tanner Leatherstein claims his brown designer briefcase is made of ‘glorified plastic' (aka coated canvas), and only the zippers and metal accessories he would deem to be high quality.

Totalling up the cost of materials and labour, Tanner estimated the bag would cost around $170 (£150) to make, meaning that the luxury brand increase the price ten-fold.

