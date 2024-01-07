Man arrested after skinny dipping in shop's pond window display

An American man has been arrested after reportedly crashing his car outside a fishing shop, before stripping naked and cannonball plunging into the giant aquarium inside the store.

Shoppers were left open-mouthed at the Bass Pro Shop near Birmingham, Alabama, as the 42-year-old man leapt into the aquarium then stood under a waterfall and started shouting at police.

He eventually climbed out of the aquarium and fell onto the concrete floor below, before he was arrested.

The man faces charges including public lewdness, disorderly conduct and criminal mischief. He was in the water for about five minutes before police arrived.

A clip, posted via TMZ, shows the man jumping in as first responders arrive to deal with the bizarre situation.

Commenters criticised the way police dragged the man out of the shop along the floor after the incident.

One person said: "I’m sorry, but it’s inhumane the way they were tossing him around."

Another said: "The guy is holding his head with a concussion and laid out and u still rough him up?"

And a third added: "Some dont need to be in jail... He needs help... Try getting him the help he needs instead of bashing his head on the floor."

