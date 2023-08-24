Disturbing fish with 'human teeth' discovered in deep ocean

A deep-sea fisherman has discovered a bizarre-looking fish with human-like teeth – and Instagram users are comparing it to a 'monster'.

Roman Fedortsov, a trawler in Murmansk, Northwest Russia, devoted his career to searching for unknown and undocumented creatures.

He spends months of his life at sea, sharing snaps of frightening fish with his 650,000 followers on Instagram (@rfedortsov_official_account ).

His latest catch is just as baffling as usual, with a picture showing a huge, black and grey spotted fish with large fins, and what appears to be multiple massive teeth, including molars, in its mouth.

Roman identified it as a type of wolf eel, sharing the creepy video with his followers, where it garnered 198,000 views and 7,800 likes, as well as thousands of comments.

Jam Press/@rfedortsov_official_account









In the clip, the Eel can be seen lying flat, before Roman opens up its mouth, and shows off the fish’s crowded jaw.

The post was captioned: “You can never have too many teeth. Especially the toothy teeth!”

Paul commented: “Smile, Darling! You’re on candid camera! Magnificent creature!”

Joshua added: “Wolf eels like to eat hard-shelled animals like crabs and clams and are not exactly as ferocious as they look, they apparently also mate for life. They only seem to bite if you bother them.”

Jam Press/@rfedortsov_official_account









Jaz wrote: “First glance I thought it was a mutant seal!”

“Bro, the stuff that you pull up from the deep is absolutely unbelievable,” said Todd.

“(screams)(faints)(thud),” joked Joan. [sic]

“This fish taste very good. Even if it looks like monster,” said Xenia. [sic]

“Looks like 4 rows of dog teeth,” commented Cathy.

“Make piranhas run,” added Tony.

“Clam Crusher jaws,” said Jeff.

“That fish is terrifying,” wrote Pam.

Wolf eels can live for up to 20 years and can grow up to 2.4 metres long.

They live in the cold waters of the North Pacific Ocean, from California to the Sea of Japan, down to around 200 metres underwater.

