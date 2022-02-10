Alabama Senate candidate burns Confederate flag in latest campaign ad

A Louisiana candidate for the U.S. Senate burns a Confederate flag in his latest video ad, released Wednesday.

Gary Chambers, a Baton Rouge community activist and Democrat, is seen hanging a large Confederate battle flag on a line with clothespins before dousing it with fuel and setting it ablaze.

“We must burn what remains of the Confederacy down,” Chambers says in a voiceover as he condemns a system that is “producing measurable inequity,” for Black people, including high rates of poverty and low access to health insurance.

