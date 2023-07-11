Man finds solution to condition that left him with diarrhoea for 30 years

A man who had diarrhoea for 30 years has finally hung up his toilet.

According to the New England Journal of Medicine, the unnamed 33-year-old was hospitalised at least eight times due to recurrent runs but doctors failed to diagnose a rare genetic condition that was to blame for decades.

After years of testing and pondering, doctors discovered that he had a rare mutation causing immune dysregulation, polyendocrinopathy, enteropathy, X-linked (IPEX) syndrome, that made his immune system attack his intestines, causing diarrhoea.

Tests showed that he had a mutation on his FOXP3 gene, which is responsible for regulating a type of white blood cell called T-cells.

This caused the syndrome, which is when an overactive immune system starts attacking the body's own tissues and organs, mistaking them for invaders.

He then had a bone marrow transplant to treat the problem and eight months later it has been all good news - he is diarrhoea free.



His gain is the toilet paper industry's loss.

