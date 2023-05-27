Carol Vorderman scathingly compares Boris Johnson to a 'dose of diarrhoea'

During Friday's episode of Have I Got News For You, UK TV legend turned political commentator Carol Vorderman delivered a scathing takedown of former prime minister Boris Johnson amid his latest scandal.

Johnson is currently embroiled in another lockdown-related controversy with claims that gatherings he held at Chequers broke Covid restrictions.

Given that Johnson is back in the news again its no surprise that he was a subject of conversation on HIGNFY once more but not to the delight of Vorderman.

The 62-year-old TV presenter said: "Boris Johnson is like a dose of diarrhoea that keeps on giving, is he not? Every single time you switch on the news, he's still there. How does this happen?"

Regularly HIGNFY panelist Ian Hislop wittily replied: "I think it's something to do with the system."

