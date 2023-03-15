A “surgery addicted” model is unrecognisable after undergoing breast reduction surgery following her 38J implant popping.

Mary Magdalene, 25, from Toronto, Canada, has made a name for herself thanks to her heavily modified looks.

Over the years, she has spent over £81,000 ($100,000 USD) on plastic surgery including a Brazilian butt lift, boob jobs, lip injections, and other cosmetic procedures to enhance her figure.

But after one of the huge implants popped last month, she decided to adopt a more natural look and have them removed.

Now, she has revealed her new look.

Shared with her 212,000 followers on Instagram (@1800leavemaryalone), Mary took some snaps of her new chest, showing the huge reduction in size.

Mary said: “I love it, I have had huge implants for so long so it was a scary change but I am so happy with it…shopping is fun now cause I can fit in cute tops.”

In a video, the model poses in different positions to show off her new figure.

The post has already racked up nearly 305,000 views and 27,000 likes – and fans are impressed with her recent surgery.





Jam Press

One person said: “IM SO HAPPY FOR U.”

Someone else added: “Omg girl wow they suit your body so well! So happy that you're happy and also so happy for your back, bye bye back pain!”

Judy commented: “You look good! And it’s shows in your face. I’m so happy for you.”

“They fit you so well,” said Andy.

“U look 10000000 per cent happier and healthier I also think u look more beautiful,” agreed Dom. [sic]

“Glad you’re having a safe recovery,” commented Shaeyl.

Someone else said: “Your doctor did a great job!!”

Another fan added: “U LOOK SO GOOOD MAMAAAA.” [sic]

Over the past few years, the model has also undergone lip fat transfers, three nose jobs, cheek transfers, 20 dental veneers, and a trio of Brazilian butt lifts as well as numerous lip fillers to achieve her desire look of a “blow-up doll”.

But now she is also planning on dissolving her lip and cheek filler.

