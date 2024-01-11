Why we should look to iconic ‘Mean Girls moments’ for dating inspiration

Twenty years after the iconic film Mean Girls redefined pop culture, the cult classic is back - this time as a musical.

As two decades have passed since the film’s original 2004 release, things have changed drastically – including how we date.

With the upcoming release of the movie musical, luxury dating site Seeking.com has identified new concepts related to the teen comedy that we should be adopting into our dating lives to secure a connection that lasts longer than a surface-level high school fling.

From ‘burnbooking’, ‘mean-girling’, ‘ditching fetch’ and ‘on Wednesdays we date," Seeking's dating expert Emma Hathorn has shared what each phrase means and how it can positively impact the way we date.

“Burnbooking’

“‘Burnbooking’ your dates is a savvy way to level up your dating game by journaling date-debriefs - noting down feelings, thoughts or frustrations," Hathorn said.

"The dating journey is full of ups and downs, so taking note of each can be a great way to turn your dates into valuable life experiences and to set new standards.

She added: "But, don’t be a mean girl by harshly judging others - keep it succinct, fair and factual, based on details that actually aid your quest for a better match.”

‘Mean-girling’

Hathorn commented: “If you’re wanting a drama-free relationship, watch out for the ‘mean girls’. Whilst hard to spot from a profile, they’re the root of toxicity.

"Signs of ‘mean-girling’ include craving drama, a lack of empathy, jealous tendencies, sly digs, control issues, and causing unnecessary conflicts.

"Avoid characters that show these traits at all costs, it’s a red flag that points towards a selfish personality who is likely to bully you into a toxic relationship," the expert concluded.

Stop trying to make ‘Fetch’ happen

“Stop looking at people as just their profile pictures and judging whether they have the ‘fetch’ factor," Hathorn explained.

"Being a purveyor of people with cool profiles is an easy habit to slip into but ultimately it is reductive and will be limiting your chances of dating success.

"It's impossible to gauge whether there might be chemistry from a handful of prompts and pictures, and often, we don't know what's 'actually' good for us - so dig deeper and learn whether someone matches your values.

She noted: "You could be pleasantly surprised.”

‘On Wednesdays we date’

Hathorn said: “Whilst you may be itching to secure and/or prioritize a date with your potential SO, there’s nothing worse than that friend who rearranges your Friday night plans for a first date.

"Wednesdays are a great day to date - they allow you to scope out your new love interest whilst keeping the end of the week free to nurture existing relationships with your friends and family.

"These are the people who support and lift you in the good times as well as bad, so be respectful and give as much to them as they do to you.

She elaborated: "Plus, it can be more attractive to your date knowing you have a life outside of them - be transparent and let them fit into your routine.”

