A Mean Girls immersive dining experience is coming to London

Ever wish you could jump through the cinema screen and immerse yourself in the world of Mean Girls?

Well now you can put on your best pink clothes, grab your burn book and join the plastics (kind of), because an immersive screening of the classic film is coming to London.

Hosted at the Refinery City Point on Moorgate, the special 'Galentine's' dining and screening experience will see ticket holders enjoy six dishes and drinks served at specific times within the film to coincide with the on-screen action.

This includes a baked goats cheese with honey and burnt chilli orange, chicken kyiv with potato dauphinoise and thyme butter broccoli and a peanut butter fudge brownie with vanilla ice cream inspired by Regina George's Kalteen bars.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

For £75, you will also get two cocktails - a pineapple whiskey cocktail and strawberry daiquiri - and you'll also get a peppermint palate cleanser.

Showings will take place in the afternoon and evening on the weekends of 11th and 12th February and 18th and 19th February and you can purchase tickets here.

Mean Girls not your thing? The next film in the series is Pulp Fiction which will run on dates in March, and there are quite a few other films lined-up for future dates too including Ratatouille and Bridesmaids.

Something for everyone then. How fetch.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.