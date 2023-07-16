Millennials think misgendering should be made a crime

A new survey has found that the majority of millennials in the US believe that misgendering should be made a crime.

Misgendering is defined as referring to a transgender person by the incorrect pronouns.

According to a poll for Newsweek, the majority of millennials think "referring to someone by the wrong gender pronoun (he/him, she/her) should be a criminal offense”.

The survey was conducted by Redfield & Wilton Strategies and found that 44 percent of those aged 25-34 think it should be made a crime.

The other 31 per cent don’t think it should be made illegal, while the rest "neither agree nor disagree" or "don't know”.

Millennials are defined as people born between 1981 and 1996.

A total of 1,500 people took part in the survey. People aged 35-44 voted in similar fashion, but were less supportive of the suggestion. A total of 38 per cent of them believe that misgendering should be made illegal, while 35 percent disagree.

However, the number of Americans as a whole paints a different picture. According to the survey, only 19 per cent believe that misgendering should be made illegal, with 65 per cent disagreeing.

While it’s one of the smallest things you can do to be more inclusive of transgender and non-binary people, adding pronouns in your email signature is what caused two members of staff at Houghton University in New York to be fired by the institution recently.

