Mother's Day 2025: 13 gifts she'll actually want, according to social media

Nobody panic, but Mother's Day is rapidly approaching, and suddenly every idea you've ever had for a gift has completely evaporated from your mind.

Mother's Day, which this year falls on 30 March in the UK and May 11 in the US, is a day dedicated to the women that brought us into the world, and they deserve to have a present that matches what they mean to us, right?

Fear not, because we've rounded up the best in gifts we've seen on social media this year, for every type of mum - so you've no excuse not to crack on with shopping now...

For something personal

A book from her, to you

@mathildebarker What are you getting your mum this year?💓🌟 #mothersday #g#giftp#presenti#idea

Your mum knows everything about you - but how much do you know about her? These 'From You, To Me' books are popping up everywhere on social media. The concept is simple - you gift this book filled with prompts about your mum's life to her, she fills it in, and she gives it back to you. It's a great activity for her, and you get to learn everything about her that you never knew before. Too sweet.

Personalised Otiumberg jewellery





Personalised jewellery is the must-have accessory of the moment, and if you're looking for something sentimental, luxury London jewellery designers Otiumberg offer personalised name pendants that can be slotted onto a necklace, and you can keep adding to over time.

A DIY plate

@indigo.ellie I love painting these ceramic jewelry / ring dishes for each order🫶 Im too obsessed with this dish design that i have just restocked them in my Etsy shop so i can paint more hehe💗 #ringdish #painting #fyp #ceramics #pottery #dishpainting #DIY #acrylicpainting #jewelrydish #pinterest #ceramicdish





If you're on a budget and fancy getting crafty, why not try your hand at ceramic painting? There's plenty of tutorials and inspo on social media (we are in a pottery-painting pandemic, after all), so you can make something truly tailored to your mum's taste.

For the self-care lover

Klean shower head

@itsvalerynicole Being struggling with my skin lately so this has been a worthwhile investment ❤️ Thanks @Hello Klean x #purifyingshowerhead #filteredshowerheads #helloklean #showerroutine #grwmshower #hellokleanlondon #forgirls #skincare #skincareproductsmusthave #haircareroutine #frizzyhairtips #dryskincare #london

Water quality can wreak havoc with pretty much everything in our lives - whether it's skin, hair, or cleaning. Klean are transforming the way we shower with their stylish and sustainable shower head solution to hard water, which removes over 90 per cent of chlorine and metals before it reaches us. They're already a hit on social media.

Jo Malone Care Collection

@ambikadhr Introducing @Jo Malone London’s new Care Collection exclusively @Selfridges Explore the seven brand new wellness products inspired by the Roman baths. This week until 12th March, visit The Care Collection Immersive Pop-Up for an exclusive preview and indulge in a complimentary Care Collection Wellness Service – a moment to pause and care for self and skin #TimeForMe A D

Whether you're team sea salt and wood sage, English pear and freesia, or pomegranate noir, there's a Jo Malone scent for everyone. However, their latest collection might just unite us all, and it's inspired by the 2,000-year-old Roman baths that used to be all over the UK. The Care Collection, exclusive to Selfridges, introduces seven new wellness-led products inspired by the different rooms of those baths and the emotions evoke. We'll take the lot.

Sustainable (and cute) gym wear





@sallyahart Go check the activewear clothing out from @BAM ! I was lucky enough to win a competition and won this outfit. Its now my favourite! Go check them out, i will definitely be purchasing more from them! #activewear #gymwear #sportsclothing #sportswear #womens #mumsoftiktok

BAM are changing the way we dress for the gym, whether you're into cardio, strength, or pilates. Their bamboo-made clothes are not only stylish, but functional, soft, and sustainable too. Every mum deserves at least one of their fleeces.

New PJs

@thatshoppinggirly need them both NOW #tesco #pyjamas #galentines #girlhood @F&F Clothing

Any fashionista will know supermarkets have massively levelled up their game when it comes to clothing - and nightwear is no exception if some of the biggest viral videos of the year are to go by. If you're lacking inspo this Mother's Day, head down to your local Tesco, Sainsburys, or M&S, and prepare to be pleasantly surprised. Just don't accidentally go shopping for yourself instead...

The White Company heated blanket





@aminaatok Have been dreaming about this blanket ❄️#f #fyp #wintervibes #thewhitecompany #lifehacks @TWC #interiordesign #interior #homedecor #lifestyle #january #heatedblanket

Summer might be on the horizon, but we've still got a way to go, and we're making every excuse possible to secure one of these cosy, heated blankets from The White Company for Mother's Day...so we can use it too.

For the mum who has everything

A Lego bouquet





@its_linski 💐🌷🌸this new lego pink flower bouquet is GORGEOUS! she is so pretty! 💕 @LEGO #legoflowers #legoflowerbouquet #buildingblocks #buildingbricks #lego #legobuild #legocollector #legocollection #legobuild #legotiktoker #prettypinkflowerbouquet #pinkaesthetic #giftideas #giftideasforher #giftsforher #10342 #buildinglego #legobouquet #legobotanical

What's better than real flowers? Flowers that will last forever, of course! That's probably why Lego's floral bouquets have become a viral hit over the last few years, and they've added even more to their collection for 2025. We're already eyeing up a mini orchid.





Dimple Amani gift voucher

@dimple.amani Your sign to start 2025 right ✨ #buccalfacial #buccalmassage #facialmassage #facialmassages

2025 is the year of wellness, so what better way to hop on the trend than with a gift voucher for a celeb-fave treatment powered by the ancient secrets of Ayurveda? Dimple Amani has made a name for herself in London's affluent Knightsbridge for her lymphatic drainage treatments that sculpt, de-bloat, and leave you feeling glowing, and she now even has a clinic inside the iconic Liberty.

For the beauty guru

Haus Labs Glassy Highlighter Balm

@nazliayunus new haus labs glassy highlighter balm 😍✨✨✨✨ @Haus Labs by Lady Gaga #hauslabspartner #glittermakeup #shimmermakeup #makeup #highlighter #makeupreview

Haus Labs is dominating the beauty scene right now, and their newly-release Glassy Highlighter Balm is hitting all the right notes on TikTok, for its ability to deliver an ethereal glow that not only looks great, but contains 64 per cent skin-loving ingredients.

For the host with the most

Le Creuset Berry Petal casserole dish

@lecreusetuk 🚨 Internet-breaking alert 🚨Our iconic Berry shade + the viral Petal Casserole = the most exclusive drop yet 🩷 But here’s the catch—there are only 100 of these, exclusively online & at our Bicester Outlet Store. Once they’re gone, they’re gone 👀🔥 Don’t say we didn’t warn you… Shop now link in bio, in-store or virtually via WhatsApp. Bicester Outlet Store WhatsApp: 07776 965640 #lecreuset #lecreusettiktok #lecreuseteveryday #foryoupage #fyp #fypシ゚ #berry #newpetalcasserole #spring #springaesthetic #exclusive #2025 #tablesetting #homeware #kitchenessentials #cookware #cooktok #aesthetic #gifting #gold #pinkperfection #pinkhome #pink #cottagecore #bicester #bicestervillagee #bicestervillageshopping #bicestervillagehaul #limitededition

Just when we thought we couldn't love Le Creuset any more, they've taken two of their best-sellers and combined it to create one limited-edition icon: The Petal casserole dish in the shade Berry. Flowers and pops of pink are notoriously synonymous with Mother's day - we're just saying...

Kitchen Aid walnut stand mixer





@mushroom.muse the walnut wood is so beautiful @KitchenAid #Meme #kitchenappliances #home #walnutwood

If you're already planning up what tasty treats you could whip up for your mum on Mother's Day, we've now found you an excuse to buy Kitchen Aid's sell-out walnut and khaki version of its iconic stand mixer. When we thought the legendary kitchenware couldn't get any more chic, this quiet luxury version of their multi-purpose mixer found fame thanks to Nara Smith, and now we simply all need one.

Why not read...

Pete Davidson got his mum same Mother's Day gift eight years in a row

9 hilarious Mother’s Day fails from people who had the very best intentions

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.