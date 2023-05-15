Pete Davidson got his mum same Mother's Day gift eight years in a row

Pete Davidson has admitted when he was younger he bought his mum the same Mother's Day gift eight years in a row.

The comedian and his mum sat down for an interview in Good Housekeeping, where he spoke of his imaginative gift of Britney Spears' perfume.

"Growing up my sister and I always tried to make things special, although I wasn't always good at it", he said.

However, his mum admitted she never wore the perfumes, but it was the 'thought that counts'.

