To celebrate National Margarita Day, you can now get a cocktail that perfectly represents you - all thanks to the world's first personality based "Margarita Matchup" service from Jose Cuervo.

The best-selling tequila brand has announced the launch of the online platform and algorithm that creates bespoke Margarita recipes based on people’s personalities.

Developed in partnership with celebrity behavioural psychologist Jo Hemmings and tequila expert Maria Modafferi, Jose Cuervo’s Margarita Matchup is formulated to create endless varieties of Margaritas, all of which are individually tailored to users’ personality traits.

All you need to do is to take a simple personality test, for your bespoke Margarita to be revealed - whether you're introverted, extroverted, cautious or careless, the Margarita Matchup platform will create the perfect pairing.

Some of the seven test questions include: "What is your ideal day out?" "If you were granted one wish what would it be?" as well how you would describe yourself.

One of the questions from the world's first personality based "Margarita Matchup" service from Jose Cuervo Jose Cuervo.

Kind, empathetic characters might have drinks made from sweet honey and delicate, pink Himalayan salt.

While those who possess more boisterous, exuberant, and intense traits might find themselves coupled with fierce blood orange and crisp, crushed ice - there is something for everyone!

At the end, you will be asked to enter your name as your cocktail is personalised to you.

To honour the iconic Margarita and the outstanding versatility of its tequila, Jose Cuervo’s personality-led test tailors every component of the classic cocktail.

This includes the ingredients, composition, garnishes and glassware, all matched to the individual variables of the personality test.

Psychologist and Personality Expert to the stars, Jo Hemmings, spoke of her involvement in Jose Cuervo’s Margarita Match, she said:

“It’s been so much fun working with Jose Cuervo to create the Margarita Matchup service to celebrate National Margarita Day. Personality can have such an impact on the flavours we like, as well as serving preferences so we wanted to create a platform that allows people to find their perfect drink in honour of one of the world’s favourite cocktails!”

To try the quiz out for yourself, head to http://margaritamatchup.com/

