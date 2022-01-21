It was a rough week to be a Democrat. In a 52-48 decision, Republicans blocked a new voting rights bill filibuster rule which was a last-ditch effort to pass the bill ahead of midterm elections.

Luckily, White House Press Secretary, Jen Psaki, had some helpful advice to those disappointed by the defeat.

"Everyone out there who is sad, frustrated, angry, pissed off- feel those emotions go to a kickboxing class, have a margarita, do whatever you need to do this weekend", Psaki said to The View, Friday morning.

The proposed filibuster change would have forced those opposing the voting rights bill to speak on the Senate floor then move to a simple majority vote (51 votes), eliminating the 60 vote requirement to end a typical filibuster.

"The path forward is we have to keep fighting," Psaki added.

The voting rights bill would make sweeping changes to voting accessibility across the country. In light of the 2020 Presidential election, it has been a major goal of the Democratic party.

But the hurdle to move from debate to vote has proven harder than anticipated. While all 50 Republicans stand firm to keep the filibuster as is, two Democratic Senators, Joe Manchin and Krysten Sinema, voted opposite of their party.

We'll take two of those margaritas, Jen.