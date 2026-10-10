Some of the year's biggest collaborations have come in the form of capsule collections from our favourite fashion names, or A-lister fronted beauty campaigns that formed months-long waiting lists.

But, one partnership could be about to turn our most-wanted list on its head, because two major names we couldn't have anticipated hearing in the same breath have joined forces: and it's nothing short of iconic.

While Nespresso is arguably the biggest name in coffee, Swarovski take the crown in affordable-luxury jewellery, and now the brands have officially teamed up for a limited-edition collaboration that encompasses some of the biggest trends of the year.

It's safe to say that bedazzling everything has topped Gen Z's list of hobbies for 2026, so the prospect of owning a crystal-encrusted coffee machine has got social media abuzz, to say the least - while matcha and coffee in every colour and flavour have become fashion accessories in their own right.

The collaboration spans everything from coffee accessories to crystal tree decorations inspired by our favourite hot drinks (no, really), with the full collection available from 19 October (selected items are already available).

We were among the first to get our hands on some of the hot ticket items worth knowing about, and catch a glimpse of that chrome-finish Nespresso machine, and trust us, it's worth getting excited about - even as a coffee novice.

Aside from the machine (which is a fresh take on the CitiZ Platinum at £299), other standouts I anticipate being quick to sell out include a fashion-forward matching travel mug and mug holder.

Sophie Thompson

Decked-out in Swarovski green, the perforated cross-body bucket has the iconic jewellery name's signature crystals dotted throughout. Not only is it the chicest coffee cup holder on the market - but it wouldn't go amiss as a drop from one of our favourite fashion names, either.

The colour injection bleeds through the rest of the collection too. In a world where our homes are dominated by beige, Nespresso are accessorising the chrome CitiZ with a number of new Pixie Cup designs. Available in the same green as the aforementioned mug holder, as well as a Barbie-approved shade of pink, they come in both lungo and espresso sizes.

If that doesn't convince you to switch your wine nights for coffee mornings, nothing can.

Arguably the biggest showstoppers, however, aren't in practicality, but seasonality. Given the timing of the drop, there are also three rather dazzling, limited-edition crystal Christmas tree decorations inspired by Nespresso's iconic pods.

A crystal recreation of their original and Vertuo pods, the trinkets feature 62 facets in the Shimmer effect, and are finished with ribbon. Each priced at £49 and housed in luxury gift boxes, if there's one thing you'll be seeing all over your Instagram in the months ahead - I'm pretty sure this will be it.

Sophie Thompson

And, of course, no Nespresso collaboration would be complete without two new limited edition coffee flavours to match your flashy new machine, either.

The bold Blueberry Cheesecake Creamy Iced Latte pours a blended combination of the Blueberry Cheesecake flavour over ice for a refreshing balance of sweetness, colour and creativity.

Meanwhile, the Hazelnut Pink Brownie Mocktini is a sophisticated fusion of Hazelnut Brownie coffee, silky milk and a touch of chocolate - both equally delicious and the perfect dessert substitute.

Are interiors the next big fashion statement? Well, this could have us convinced.

View the full Nespresso x Swarovski collection here

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