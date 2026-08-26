Loewe sandals instantly go viral for one ‘genius’ detail: ‘Hang it in the Louvre’

We're barely over Chanel's controversial heel caps, and yet there's already another now-viral designer piece that people just can't stop talking about online - this time, for the right reasons.

In a world where quiet luxury now reigns over flashy logos, it's easy to see why a pair of seemingly simplistic Loewe sandals have won over the fashion crowd (and more) in a matter of hours.

A photo of the Spanish brand's Type Fussbett sandals attracted over 500,000 views on Twitter/X overnight. On the surface, they're a pair of leather slides with crossover straps and big buckle detailing.

However, zoom in closer to those five buckle details, and you'll notice that the hardware has actually been shaped to spell out Loewe.

They strike the perfect balance between making a statement while not outwardly trying to attract attention - and frankly, they're pretty darn creative to say but the least.

"This is so genius", one person wrote.

"Now that's how you design footwear", another said, while a third added: "Hang it in the Louvre".

"Normally hate logo mania but that's sick as f***", someone else penned.

"The way Loewe places creative design and innovative concept at the brand’s forefront, instead of playing it safe", one person said.

"I live for this kind of stuff", another noted, while another vowed; "I love anything that forces me to look twice."





Net-a-Porter

The design, created under Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez, is available in three colourways - black, green, and hazelnut - and depending on which you choose, is crafted from either vegetal calfskin or suede calfskin.

But, art doesn't come cheap, and as you can imagine, they come with a pretty price tag too, retailing for a cool £925.

Loewe has always sat at the intersection of art and utility, and if we could predict their next hot ticket item? Well, this might just be it.

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