A-lister influence is truly unrivalled, and nothing proves that more than the internet's new hot ticket item being a paired of mysterious neon, wired earphones - even in the AirPod era.

The tech has been spotted in the social media posts of a number of famous faces, from Kylie Jenner to Hailey Bieber, in recent weeks, complete with nostalgic volume panel and glowing earbuds.

"My week in headphones", Bieber captioned her post, sporting five different angles of the seemingly simplistic accessory.

So far, colourways we've spotted include baby blue, Barbie pink and a lime, neon green.

But why is everyone suddenly lusting over them?

Well, they're actually thought to be the next big drop from Justin Bieber's brand SKYLRK.

Launching in 2025, it's largely been a streetwear brand until now, focusing on clothes and shoes, however, back in June, the artist announced they'd be moving into tech - more specifically, audio.





Since then, he's teased a number of products on Instagram, but there's been no official launch announcements.

Some of the products spotted include various-sized speakers in signature SKYLRK colourways including burnt orange and khaki, as well as over-ear headphones.

The eagle-eyed may have also spotted the very same neon wired earphones as spotted in Jenner's Instagram post at the back of a display table in the launch announcement.

What's more, it comes just as Gen Z are decidedly ditching the latest tech models in favour of more analogue, nostalgic styles.

Given that Hailey's responsible for the biggest phone case trend of our generation, her and her friends soft launching the next iteration of SKYLRK makes total sense.

"I love and need them", one fan wrote. "Let’s go Hailey, break the internet one more timeeeee", a second added.

"HAILEY GIVING THE SKYLRK HEADPHONES HER APPROVAL BEFORE THE DROP YEAH WE NEED THEM ASAP", someone else penned.

"These headphones about to go platinum", another said.

We don't have a release date (or even announcement and confirmation) on the headphones just yet, but if anything, this proves they're going to be seriously hard to get your hands on.

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