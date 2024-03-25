The one item of clothing you should never wear on a flight, according to an expert

Comfort is key for travellers catching flights, but there is one item of clothing that an aviation expert has warned people not to wear on their journey.

The go-to outfit for many of us is a relaxed t-shirt and a pair of comfy bottoms such as leggings, but the latter of those is apparently the most dangerous thing you can wear, according to Christine Negroni.

She highlighted the importance of knowing what material your leggings are made from ahead of catching your flight.

"You might have to escape through a cabin fire or there could be a separate fire on the ground once you leave the aircraft," she told The Sun detailing the potential safety hazard.

Leggings are a no-no when you're catching a flight, according to an aviation expert iStockphoto by Getty Images

"Everyone is wearing yoga pants on planes now, but I avoid all artificial fibres because they are more likely to burn and stick to you if there is a fire."

Instead, Negroni shared what materials are suitable to wear when in the air, saying: "I'd advise wearing cotton clothes or anything made of natural fibres."

The aviation expert also had a second warning for passengers, as she advised them not to take socks or shoes off when on board a flight.

"One of the best things people can do is put their shoes on for take-off and landing. This is still not required by many airlines and I think it ought to be," she said and outlined what could happen in an emergency if you are sockless and shoeless.

"If you escape an aircraft, the floor could be very hot or cold, it might be covered in oil or on fire, or in a cornfield – you won’t want to be barefoot.

"Mainly err on the side of caution. Pick sneakers over high heels, pick natural fibres over synthetic, and take tight-fitting clothes over loose-fitting," Negroni concluded.

