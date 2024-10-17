Doctor warns against men taking part in 'No Nut November' over health concerns

November is on the horizon, meaning we're nearing a month that some men will try to get through without ejaculating.

'No Nut November' sees guys go a whole month without masturbating (or saying they've done so), claiming doing this helps to boost their mentality and improve concentration.

They also claim sperm count and testosterone levels will be boosted.

The phenomenon of 'No Nut November' has been around for over a decade, having first been spotted back on internet forums back in 2011.

But a licensed American doctor has warned in a YouTube video 'No Nut November' can have consequences and warns against it.

Dr Rena Malik, a sexual health expert, has "concerns" over men doing 'No Nut November' / Dr Rena Malik, YouTube

Dr Rena Malik, a urologist and sexual health expert, said: "Not ejaculating doesn't have any harmful consequences that we know of. Your body will essentially resorb the semen that you don't ejaculate out, so it's not a problem if you haven't ejaculated for a certain period of time.

"However, there are some concerns that I do have.

"One is that when you're going through this process, if you're trying to really focus on having orgasms without ejaculation, you can get very fixated on that prospect. It can be very hard to have a relationship, a very meaningful sexual relationship with a partner because you're very fixated on yourself.

"It can also cause a lot of stress and anxiety to go through 'No Nut November'.

"There are a number of benefits to masturbation including better sleep, decreased heart rate, decreased stress and a lot of increase in feel-good hormones.

"The other thing that I worry about is that people can get a lot of pain and discomfort in their pelvic floor or their testicles.

"A lot of you guys have heard of 'blue balls'; during arousal, you get increased blood flow to the testicles as well as everything else and usually that's decreased after you ejaculate but if you don't ejaculate, that increased pressure stays around and can be what's perceived as 'blue balls'. For some people, that can be quite painful and it can last for quite a period of time."

Malik said if men are still insistent on doing 'No Nut November', there's a "healthier option".

"I think if you're going to try to participate, a much healthier option is to avoid pornography," she said.

