Model turns to reality TV as men don't take her seriously because of her OnlyFans

An OnlyFans model says she’s been forced to turn to reality shows to find a partner all because men don’t take her seriously.

23-year-old Leylah Dobinson from Hastings, East Sussex revealed that she struggles to find men who want serious relationships and has even been left hurt on dates after being told that she is 'intimidating.'

Now, she hopes appearing on MTV's Ex On The Beach, where she will be a contestant in the latest series will help her finally find her ideal man.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Speaking to SWNS Leylah said: “Men don’t take me seriously at all with OnlyFans. But I’m just trying to embrace the natural body I have and just own it. I hope by going into reality TV I’ll be able to find someone - hopefully a soulmate and the love of my life.

“I’m looking for someone that wants the same lifestyle as me. I’m not normal, I’m different. I’ve always wanted to be different and will be an icon one day.”

The content creator previously hit the headlines due to her striking resemblance to Marilyn Monroe, saying she saw an explosion in subscriptions to her OnlyFans after the star’s Netflix biopic was released.

SWNS

She says the site has set her up for financial freedom and has allowed her to focus on her modelling career. However, she says she has struggled to find a serious relationship and feels like men overlook her when it comes to settling down.

She hopes appearing on Ex On The Beach will help her find the man of her dreams – who shares her ambitions of fame and fortune.

Leylah said: “You will never meet another Leylah, I’ve got a huge heart and will do anything for anyone. Just because of how I look, doesn’t mean I’m going to break your heart.

“I just want to get somewhere in life, be more well-known and get my face out there. I want to find my inner-self and who I really am, and I want to meet people similar to me with same dreams and ambitions.

“You’re going to get haters but that’s life and you’ve got to roll with it. I had a date about a month ago and he started to mention that he was intimidated by me and didn’t know if he could be with someone like me.





SWNS

“Going on reality shows and finding someone who does that as well will be better for me, instead of being with someone who doesn’t do this kind of thing. I am a very strong-minded person and don’t let the haters get to me but know it will be overwhelming.”

SWNS reporting by Josie Adnitt

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.