Twelve times Trump has seemingly 'fallen asleep' in his second term

US president Donald Trump continues to be the subject of speculation around his health and wellbeing online, after having two MRI scans in the space of a year in 2025, being diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency and – in this case – appearing to fall asleep on multiple occasions.

The 79-year-old convicted felon has, however, addressed the rumours before, speaking during the January 29 cabinet meeting to say that the last meeting – where he appeared to close his eyes – “got pretty boring”.

He said: “It was a little bit at the boring side, but I didn’t sleep, I just closed them because I wanted to get the hell out of there.

“Some of them got me in a blink … They took me at the close segment of my cycle.”

We’ve rounded up all the instances where Trump appeared to doze off below, for reference…

April 26, 2025: Pope Francis’ funeral

One of the earliest and most high-profile instances where Trump was accused of falling asleep was at the funeral of Pope Francis. He also faced criticism for going against the Vatican’s dress code and wearing a blue suit and appearing to be on his phone during the event.

May 13, 2025: Visiting Saudi Arabia

While on a tour of the Middle East, touting a new agreement signed with Saudi Arabia in a press conference, Trump appeared to fall asleep, and was subsequently branded “Sleepy Don” in a reference to his criticism of predecessor Joe Biden.

July 15, 2025: The Pennsylvania Energy and Innovation Summit

Ironically, despite its name, people pointed out that Trump appeared to fall asleep during the Pennsylvania Energy and Innovation Summit…

October 8, 2025: Antifa roundtable

Trump has long been vocal in his opposition to the movement known as Antifa, but during a roundtable on this very subject in October, the Republican seemingly struggled to stay awake.

November 6, 2025: Obesity drugs press conference

At the same event where a White House guest fainted, Trump was seen leaning back in his chair with his eyes closed.

December 2, 2025: A cabinet meeting

As Secretary of State Marco Rubio claimed Trump is “the only leader in the world who can help end” the war in Ukraine, the president was seen leaning to one side with his eyes closed, nodding but without opening his eyes when Rubio addressed him as “Mr President” while speaking.

December 4, 2025: The Rwanda and Democratic Republic of Congo agreements

Just days after appearing to fall asleep at a meeting of his own cabinet, Trump’s head was seen drooping and he seemed to be struggling to stay awake during a press conference marking the signing of new agreements by leaders from Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

December 18, 2025: Reclassifying marijuana

During an Oval Office event marking Trump signing an executive order to give marijuana a lower drugs classification, the president appeared to drift off while sat at the Resolute Desk.

January 4, 2026: US action in Venezuela

The subject matter was pretty important: US strikes on Venezuela and the ‘capturing’ of its president Nicolás Maduro. However, when it was the turn of top military official Dan “Raizin” Caine to speak, the 79-year-old Republican was seen in the background appearing to be struggling to stay awake, closing his eyes on several occasions.

January 14, 2026: Signing the Whole Milk for Healthy Kids Act

With Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr and Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins standing behind him, Trump appeared to nod off in his Oval Office chair during a White House event focused on the return of whole and two per cent milk to school lunches.

February 12, 2026: Repealing climate change regulations

Standing behind Lee Zeldin of the Environmental Protection Agency during a press conference on removing climate regulations, Trump appeared to struggle to keep his eyes open yet again.

February 19, 2026: The Board of Peace meeting

In the latest case of Trump being accused of falling asleep, the president appeared to close his eyes during the first meeting of his newly established Board of Peace, with the press office of California governor Gavin Newsom among those poking fun at the Republican.

