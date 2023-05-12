OnlyFans model left with paralysed limb after intense sex session with lover

An OnlyFans model suffered a near-fatal blood clot from a love bite during a steamy sex session.

Raven-haired Janet Massa had several ruptured arteries and a paralysed arm after romping with her lover.

During the raunchy encounter, the unnamed man gave the influencer a ‘hickey’ but was somewhat over-exertive.

According to Janet, the injury was so severe that she lost all feeling in her left arm and “thought she was going to die”.

Following the scare, Janet said she dumped her lover and never spoke to him again.

The Paraguayan model, who lives in Spain, explained: “We were snogging in bed and he kissed my neck, but sucked so hard I pushed him away.

“I didn’t want him to leave a mark.

“Early the next morning, while I was at home, I couldn’t move my arm anymore.

“It was a huge scare.

“I thought I was going to die.”

The model immediately went to a nearby medical centre for treatment.

She claimed she suffered a blood clot that went to her heart, causing the paralysis in her arm and nearly prompting a serious heart attack.





Janet explained: “The doctors could not understand what was happening to me until they noticed the bruise on my neck and said it could be because of that.”

She added: “In the end, they told me that a blood clot reached my heart and caused that paralysis in my arm.

“It could have been far worse.

“It could have caused a serious heart attack.”

After treatment, the influencer - who boasts 120,000 followers on Instagram - said she was observed by medics for several hours before being allowed to leave.

Janet added: “I sent the guy to hell and never spoke to him again.”

