OnlyFans model marries all of her subscribers as it felt like 'a true relationship'

An OnlyFans model has revealed her "marriage" to her longstanding fans after realising their interactions felt like a true relationship.



Denise Rocha, 39, first joined the racy site 10 months ago after taking a financial hit and being encouraged to by fans on social media.



The influencer, who has 2.3 million followers on Instagram (@deniserocha.oficial), later shared a sexy photoshoot online to celebrate her symbolic nuptials with her new "spouses".



Denise donned a lacy white lingerie set complete with matching gloves and suspenders and chose a short veil for the occasion.

"It's a wedding gift for my subscribers," Denise, who makes £80,000 ($100,000 USD) per month on OnlyFans, told NudePR.com.



"They accompany me every day, make requests and give me affection — I feel married!"





Now, she's dedicated to showing fans her appreciation for their support, by marrying them.



She said: "I did it out of love for them, it's like a real marriage.



"I have a deep respect for those who accompany me and I respond to all the messages I receive.



"From the compliments to the requests and even the criticisms, but the criticisms are few."



After sharing the photoshoot on her Instagram page, legions of commenters shared their admiration.



Yasmin said: "Most beautiful bride."



Another person added: "Dream bride."



While a third wrote: "what a beautiful bride my god." [sic]



Another person said: "What I think ? I think you are very good at choosing gifts and very dedicated to marriage with so much affection !!! Note: I'm waiting for our honeymoon." [sic]



One person added: "Most beautiful bride on the web."

Denise, who still works as a practising lawyer alongside her OnlyFans career, recently hit the headlines after revealing her fans reach out to her for another marriage-related reason — asking for help with their divorce cases.



In fact, the Brazilian model revealed she gets up to 70 requests per day from her fan seeking legal counsel for their failing marriages.



The social media star is also known for forking out £250,000 ($300,000 USD) to surgically enhance her looks, a move that she claims boosted her OnlyFans income to be "90 times" what it was before.

