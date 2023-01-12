OnlyFans star shocked after fan pays thousands so she can have surgery

An OnlyFans star couldn't believe her eyes after a fan gifted her over £8,000 for her "butt surgery."

TheDanDangler took to Twitter to post of photo of the box filled with one hundred dollar bank notes worth $10,000 (£8,234 approx) and the controversial Twitch streamer thanked the generous (and anonymous) person for the money.

"Bro someone payed for my Butt Surgery WTF I WILL FIND YOU!!!!" she tweeted.

"Holy s**t. For everyone asking he sent me 10k no name and no one has spoke up."

She opened the box during a Twitch stream and couldn't hide her shock at the pricey present as she asked viewers: "Oh my God guys! Do you think this is real?"

Now the star is determined to find out the identity of the donator and urged them to get in contact with her so she can "personally" thank them.

"Whoever did this please send me a message I would like to thank you. I know you want to be anonymous but this is too much to not say thank you personally."

Alongside the box, there was also an anonymous note that read: "I'm sending this package today as a long time fan, follower, and subscriber. I've been following that you have a upcoming BBL and I wanted to do something nice for you.

"In this package you will find some things I hope make you feel better, I also would like to pay the cost of your procedure so on top of the goodies you will also find 10K in cash.

"Keep up all the awesome content and keep grinding. Love you."

Despite the tweet receiving 1.2m views, nobody has come forward to say they donated the cash as TheDanDangler added in a follow-up tweet: "I still have no idea who this is. This is absolutely insane."

Elsewhere, TheDanDangler has been banned from Twitch seven times, with the latest taking place on October 30 during her "biggest Halloween party on Twitch" stream, The Daily Starreported.

Though the ban only lasted a few days as her Twitch account was reinstated on November 2.

