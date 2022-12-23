This is how much porn people watch on Christmas

Pornhub has revealed how much X-rated content is consumed on Christmas Day.

Over the last 12 months, over 150 million daily users have visited the notorious porn site, with an average visit time of nine minutes and 54 seconds – a decrease of 20 seconds compared to last year’s stats.

It comes after the site unveiled its year-in-review stats, which showed traffic dropping by almost a third on Christmas Eve in 2021 (32 per cent). New Year's Eve also found a 40 per cent drop in traffic in the final six hours of 2021.

However, Pornhub saw a 15 per cent increase in traffic on Christmas Day, meaning many turned to the site to make up for the night before. Bizarrely, searches for Santa Claus were up by a staggering 374 per cent, followed by the search term "Mrs Claus" soarinng by 401 per cent.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

It comes after Fortnite was crowned Pornhub's number one most-searched-for term in the video game category was crowned Pornhub's number one most-searched-for term in the video game category, closely followed by popular games Overwatch and Genshin Impact.



The findings may surprise some video game fanatics after Overwatch's popular female character D.Va garnered a lot of attention on the adult site when the hotly anticipated sequel dropped, with viewers thirsting over the fictional character.

At the time, she was even said to even knock famous adult actresses off the top spots, including the likes of Valerie Kay, Sky Bri and Nina Kayy.

However, while the actual video game Overwatch came in closely after Fortnite, D.Va took the crown for ‘Most Searched Video Game Characters.’

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.