Adult movie stars have opened up about why they turned to filming porn - and some of the responses are inspiring.

While most people end up stuck in the 9-5 grind, X-rated models end up on a grind of a different kind.

The career affords a certain level of flexibility, high-earnings if you become a big-name star, and the opportunity to travel the country and the world.

It's also a really good job if you're an exhibitionist who really likes having sex, of course.

A resurfaced video from the WoodRocket podcast saw multiple industry stars asked how they got into it in the first place - which changes the narrative that the majority of actresses have traumatic or abusive pasts from which they are running.

That’s not the case for everyone, as many of these women in the industry have reclaimed their agency, normalising the profession.



Whether it's looking for a new creative outlet, making money, or simply curiosity, these are eight reasons why these adult performers got into porn.

Born to be an exhibitionist

For Georgia Jones, she says she was “born to be naked on camera.”

“I don’t know, I really love it,” she says.

Freedom of expression

Lily Ivy wanted to find a way to really “express” herself while also making enough money to make it through school.

“I figured porn was a good way to do that," she told the podcast.

Having a lot of sex to begin with

Riley Reyes describes herself as a “slut hobbyist,” noting that in her off-time from work she would go to swinger parties and make arrangements to partake in group sex.

“I was really living for the weekend, and I thought, ‘how can I make this weekend my living',” she says.

A quick way to pay for life expenses

Aubrey Sinclair says she totaled her car not too long after her 18th birthday.

In order to make some cash, a friend of hers, who was a cam model, told her about the fast money she could make to get a whole new car.

Once she saw how much she could make, she stayed with it.

Genuine curiosity about sex work

Star Nine says she was always “intrigued” by the industry but didn’t really find her place in it until she delved into “fetish porn.”

Disinterest in a standard job

Daisy Monroe says she was working a regular job but was increasingly becoming bored with it.

A part of the BDSM community

Charlotte Cross says her involvement in that sexual community may have been one of the catalysts to getting involved in the industry.

“I like the openness and feeling sexually liberated,” she says.

Sex work came about unexpectedly

Leah Gotti said the opportunity to get into the industry “fell in her lap.”

Check out the clip below:

Ask A Porn Star: Why Did You Get Into Porn? www.youtube.com





