Pregnant woman discovers her husband is having an affair with her best friend

A pregnant mum has made the heartbreaking discovery that her husband has been having an affair with her best friend.

In a post to Reddit's "True Off My Chest" forum, the woman detailed how she is currently six months pregnant with her third child and that her husband's affair with her best friend has been going on for the past four months.

On top of this, she has had to deal with the devastating news that her father has been told by his doctor that he's got "months not years" due to his colon cancer diagnosis.

"My husband and I have been dating since I was 19 and he was 22. We've been married for six years now. We have two kids and I'm six months pregnant with our third," the woman began in her post.

"Two years ago I found out my dad has stage three colon cancer. My dad is my only parent as my mom passed away when I was 12. He’s my favorite human and life without him doesn’t seem as colorful."

"About five months ago we discovered the treatments aren’t working for him and in direct quote of the doctor he said “months not years.” Since then he’s gotten progressively worse and now is losing memory."

Amid her father's diagnosis, she described her husband as her "absolute rock."

"He has been there for me holding my hand and helping me through this. He’s been so loving and attentive to both my kids and I. Don’t get me wrong, I am a mother first always. I don’t allow myself to wallow. My kids are still loved, cared for, played with, and I haven’t let my load slack around the house."

Meanwhile, she provided some context about her best friend who she has been friends with "since diapers."

"Her family is like my family and vice versa. My mom and her mom grew up together. We’ve always been solid and right after my dad's appointment when we found out he had so little time left I drove straight to her house and she held me while I cried for hours. If there are soulmates in friend form, she was mine. 'Thick as thieves' is what my mom used to say."

However, things changed forever after the woman happened to come across a text on her husband's phone that shocked her to her core.

"This morning as I was up with my three-year-old (he’s sick) my husband's work alarm was going off. He has a few he sets so I turned that one off and gently woke him up, he said he was up late working so he took the morning off. Rolled over and went back to sleep.

"As I went to turn off the remaining alarms, I saw a text from my friend on his Lock Screen that said, 'I’m assuming since there hasn’t been an angry pregnant lady on my doorstep you haven’t told her about us yet?'

"Time froze in that moment. I took his phone and walked away and just read their conversations. Four months this man has been fucking my best friend. Four months these people have been lying to my face.

She added she didn't spot any warning signs between them and had no reason to suspect they were having an affair.

The woman reflected on how she is going to lose "family and support system in one blow", and plans to cut out her best friend and end her marriage with her husband.

In an update, the woman described how her mother-in-law "has been an absolute angel," at this time, while her ex-BFF's mum, "is ready to cut contact with her daughter completely," upon finding out about the betrayal.

"My MIL told me she couldn’t believe she raised a spineless terrible human. That no matter what happens I will always have her and as far as she’s concerned she doesn’t have a son, only a daughter," she wrote.

She has also had an in-person meeting with her lawyer where she "went over finances, logistics, and everything you could think of."

Since sharing her heartbreaking story, the woman has received some warm words of support online.

One person wrote: "I'm so sorry you're going through so much right now."

"Hang in there, you're doing amazing, you got this and you're going to come out stronger than ever," another person said.

Someone else added: "They are both despicable people, don't listen to their justifications and lies. You deserve sincere love in abundance."

"Girl just know you have so many people rooting for you. Stay calm for now. Ducks in a row," a fourth person commented.

