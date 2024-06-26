Young fashion designer has people in awe over viral salmon skin outfit

A young fashion designer has captured the eyes of the internet for taking siren wear to a whole other level using sustainably sourced salmon skin that would otherwise be discarded.

Gracie Rose Collins (@gracierosecollins), a 20-year-old from Suffolk, was flooded with praise online for her stunning creation.

"This is absolutely insane and creative can't imagine the amount of work," one fan gushed, while another noted: "This is crazy talent."

Gracie used leftover salmon skins from the restaurant she works at to create her 'EDEN' look, along with lace trims and sleeves delicately crafted from dead stock net.

The designer, who has since secured a place at the London College of Fashion, told Indy100 that the creation took "150 hours" in total.

"I made the garment five different times to really understand how to use the textile to make an outcome I was happy with," she said.

Courtesy of Gracie Rose Collins / Photographer: Anna Yellen / Model: Keisha Anderson

From extensive research, Gracie learned that fish skins were used to create clothing in ancient Arctic societies. This inspired her to delve into the history and process of making fish skin leather.

"I was initially drawn to the technique because it is a sustainable way to utilise a by-product of the food industry," Gracie shared. "However, I later realised that the leather has great scope for use in creative design."

Gracie started by removing the meat and scales from the salmon, before washing and using curing agents to transform the material into leather. This also helped remove the bacteria and the scent, a common question asked by people online.

After the two-day curing process, Gracie formed the corset and set it to dry. She meticulously added embellishments and repeated the same process for the trousers.

Gracie Rose Collins

"The skins can retain a sculpted form because they become solid once dry - if cured in a particular way," Gracie explained to Indy100.

"Their gradated colouring was inspiring for me also. I wanted to accentuate the high and low points of the body with the light and dark areas of the fish skins to create a garment that flows with the natural contours of the human form."



Courtesy of Gracie Rose Collins / Photographer: Anna Yellen / Model: Keisha Anderson

This is just the beginning for Gracie, who is excited to start a new venture in womenswear at the London College of Fashion this September.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.