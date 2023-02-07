Boy ‘suspended from school’ because of his mum's OnlyFans

A mum says she was forced to homeschool her son after he was “suspended” owing to her job as an adult entertainer.

Sara Blake Cheek, 31, who reportedly makes $480,000 (around £360,000) a year on OnlyFans, said she was “humiliated” by staff at her seven-year-old's school after rumours about her profession began swirling among fellow parents.

Asked how the situation unfolded during an interview with The Star, Cheek said: “[The school] never gave a reason or responded to us. They just graduated him out.

“We homeschooled to make up for the time missed and he is now enrolled in the public school by our house.”

She added: “I also want to note, I never fought the suspension. I just wanted to talk to the principal and hold her accountable for not being able to do her job without bias, solely based on what a kid deserves without involving his parent.”

Defending her line of work, she pointed out: “A celebrity can film sex scenes or be topless in a movie and be praised for a weird baby name they give to their children. This is no different other than the fact we are giving our kids normal suburban lives.

“Having your rights as a mother, a good one at that, taken by someone else for providing, is unimaginably the worst feeling in the world.”

Sara Blake insists her work is no less legitimate than that of an actor Sara Blake Cheek/Twitter





The content creator lives in Florida with her husband Matt and children Chandler, Camden, Corey and Carson. And despite being ostracised in her community, she has been on the cover of Playboy and FHM and regularly writes and hosts podcasts about her passion: college American football.

She now runs her own PR and management company, called Omega, which supports fellow OnlyFans models.

Cheek has also been vocal in her support for fellow Florida mum Victoria Triece who claims she was banned from volunteering at her son’s school because of her OnlyFans work.

Triece, also 31, filed a lawsuit against the Orange County Public Schools District in Orlando, claiming the head teacher at Sand Lake Elementary School said she wouldn’t be allowed around children on campus.

The mother-of-two said she had other parents in mind when deciding to take legal action, stressing she hoped no one else in her position would have to suffer what she had.

Praising her peer’s efforts, Cheek said: “I am seeing Victoria fight this and bring more attention to the issue of cancelling a mother for providing for her family simply because someone is insecure or wants to label it as bad or negative.

“It is unjust and awful.”

