You can now book a luxury hotel stay specifically for your Saturn Return

The joy of being in your twenties is also about being in a permanent state of existential crises.

Do I focus on my career? Do I get married? Do I even want to get married? Why will I change my mind about everything by tomorrow?

Well, it turns out that part might be triggered by something slightly more astrological than just the pressures of modern life.

The concept of Saturn Returns has become a more prominent talking point in recent years - also known as the point in your life (every 29 years or so), that sees Saturn return to its original point when you were born.

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It's a time that's completely individual to all of us, and has often been branded transformational for many. Without realising, it could be the time when you decide to break up a relationship that no longer serves you, do a total career switch, or even move country.

For some, it's a moment of clarity, while for others, it's a challenging period that cuts you off from things that weren't meant for you.

Author and podcast host Caggie Dunlop has led the charge in spreading the word about Saturn Returns, having experienced a particularly transformational one herself, which saw her move to LA and leave toxic friendships behind.

“A major part of the pain that we go through during our Saturn return isn't actually what's happening - It's our resistance to what's happening", she tells us.

“It's us trying to hold on to a version of ourselves that we have outgrown, that is outdated. We want to hold onto the familiar, even if it’s bad for us. If you’re one of those people who feels like everything is coming crumbling down and you’re having a massive identity shift, you need to trust that what is aligned for you authentically will not slip away, but what isn’t, will.”

Now, she's partnered with one of London's most iconic hotels, the W, to curate a stay specifically for those on their astrological initiation into adulthood.

On the home straight towards 29, it's something I've been thinking about more recently. Who do I really want to be as I enter my thirties, and how do I plan for the most opportune moment to become her?

That, paired with a modern-day lifestyle of constant busyness and self-care that often feels like an afterthought, makes for a particularly compelling argument for a staycation in your own city.

Armed with my journal and a colouring book, this was set to be an evening all about me.

The W's signature friendly faces are at the doors of the hotel to greet you when you arrive, but settling into your Saturn Returns stay truly begins in the details.

While you'll sleep in one of the hotel's usual slick suites, you'll find it adorned with themed treats, including a personalised note from Caggie herself welcoming you, and a copy of her best-selling book, Saturn Returns: Your Cosmic Coming of Age.





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There's also a skincare set from Seabody (more on them, later), and the in-room tech is pre-loaded with meditations and curated episodes from the Saturn Returns podcast, plus a one-month membership so you can take it with you when you depart.

That means less of your free time scrolling, more reflecting and planning on how to navigate the next phase of your life, feeling empowered.

However, its most sought-after selling point takes place down in the AWAY spa, where Saturn Returns guests can indulge in a 90-minute ritual created with Seabody.

Throughout the session, the therapist blends grounding breathwork and aquatic sound healing, with a hot oil body pour and herbal poultice massage - finished with a restorative sleep balm to encourage deep rest.

To say I'd dozed off and was already immersed in my manifestations somewhere among an alternate universe would be an understatement.

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The treatment is concluded by a lineup of Saturn Sips - three bespoke non-alcoholic cocktails created with Everleaf, celebrating grounding, energy and renewal - which can be ordered either to your room or the slightly more lively bar.

An early slumber and slow morning afterwards is a good place to start when it comes to bringing your manifestations to life.

I woke up feeling not only refreshed, but also confident that I'd been somewhat productive and actively taken time for me - a real rarity.

Even just having a change of scenery from the walls of my home made all the difference when it came to doing self-care properly.

Check out isn't until 12pm, which gave me ample time to potter around free from rushing, and make use of the steam room and sauna, as well as enjoy a relaxed breakfast overlooking the bustling Chinatown below.

As for that Saturn Return? Well, it'll have to do better to throw me off course, when escapism and realignment are only a short tube ride away.

The Saturn Returns stay is available across all room categories at W London, Soho. Packages start from £580 per night.

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