More details are emerging about the upcoming fourth season of The White Lotus, which means we can start sleuthing on how the story might unfold.

We already know the HBO show is heading to France for the first time, and will be set in St Tropez - with the major change being that it'll no longer partner with The Four Seasons as a location.

All three other seasons have used Four Seasons properties as the fictional luxury resort across Italy, Thailand, and Hawaii, but fans have been left guessing about where it could head next.

The good news is, we may have answers.

Airelles

It's been widely-reported that ultra luxurious 19th-century-built Château de la Messardière will become the home for the plot's wealthy-yet-disfunctional families that will find themselves there on holiday.

While (fictional) on-site murders may not seem appealing to prospective hotels being pitched the gig, the Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea, Hawaii, said it saw a 425 per cent uptick year on year in website visits following its introduction on the show.

Château de la Messardière has its own major selling points, too.

The 13-hectare property is situated in the ultra-private hills above St Tropez, around 1.5 hours drive from Nice Côte d’Azur Airport, with a view of the plush greenery in one direction, and the sparkling super yacht-filled Pampelonne Bay in the other.

The hotel has 86 "discreetly charming" rooms and suites which vary depending on personal preference, from nature-filled garden suites, to sea view rooms, and sprawling residences with private pools.

One of its most notable features is Airelles Summer Camp - a dedicated kids club that's set in an entire villa itself.

Decorated by olive groves and pine forests, the club contains a private swimming pool, trampolines, a treehouse, and even a mini-farm.

How much does it cost to stay at Château de la Messardière?

It varies massively. The property is closed over the winter, reopening in April, with a “Superior Room” at the historic accommodation during that month costing €1,150 (or around $1,300).

Meanwhile, at the other end of the scale, its two-level, four-bedroom “La Bastide” villa will set you back €20,900 a night ($24,247).

Over the same time period, the Junior Garden Suite featuring a private terrace, sun loungers, and sea view is priced at €3,067 ($3,601), while the Gabrielle Suite with a garden, private pool, two entrances, spacious dressing rooms, king-size beds, hammam showers and panoramic views of the Gulf of Saint-Tropez, is €9,100 ($10,685).

As of right now, there are no long periods of blackout dates (which would indicate the show filming), however, it will close its doors in October for the winter.

The White Lotus season 4 is reportedly in the process of casting, so there's still a little while before we can peak behind the château doors.

