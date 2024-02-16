'Black Mirror' dating app launches for people with good credit scores

Sorry JLo, it turns out love might actually cost a thing after all...

Traditionally, it was considered taboo to talk about finances – but now, one dating app has made a platform dedicated to singletons with good credit scores.

Fittingly named 'Score,' the app requires joiners to have a minimum Equifax score of 675, considered "good to excellent" in the States.

The app runs a soft credit check to see if you're eligible. They do this by taking basic details such as name, email, phone number, birthday, address – and unsurprisingly, the last four digits of your social security number.

The company then use the information to check whether you fit the requirements.

Once (or if) you make it through to Score, you'll be greeted with a host of fellow singletons to swipe left or right on.

"Financial wellness often takes a backseat," CEO Luke Bailey said. "At Neon Money Club, our mission is to inject financial awareness into the fabric of everyday life.

"To achieve this, we have to take the conversation to places where it isn’t normally discussed.

"‘Score’ by Neon Money Club is our first major attempt at doing this," he continued. "'Score' aims to elevate the discussion around financial health, which has remained stagnant for decades."

Score





News of the new app soon spread to social media, with one person comparing it to a Black Mirror episode, adding: "Fiirst 'it’s just a datingapp' then soon you’ll need to maintain a certain social credit score just to cooperate in society."

Another added: "Score is a dating app for people with good credit scores. Sounds icky. Is actually super smart marketing."

A third asked: "What could possibly go wrong?"

Meanwhile, one X/Twitter user joked: "If your credit score is lower than 675, a datingapp is the least of your worries."

You can find out more about Score here.



How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.