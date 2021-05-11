There’s a breathtaking secret on the other side of this normal-looking house

Home renovations can sometimes be a pain, but the end result is usually gratifying.

That was the case for Sally Berry, a woman from Greater Manchester, who spent a decade transforming her backyard into an idyllic secret garden.

When Berry’s son, William, purchased the site behind her home in Walkden, Salford, there wasn’t anything particularly special about it. In fact, the two-acres of land was once a swamp and a dumping ground.

Within years, the former wasteland transformed into a tranquil paradise, complete with wild plants, animals and its own reservoir.

It is now referred to as “The Secret Valley‘”- and is often open to the public under the National Garden Scheme. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the garden has since been closed to visitors, with no plans to re-open anytime soon.

“We can’t open at the moment. The organization that handles it (the National Garden Scheme) has cancelled the insurance to save costs. We don’t know what’s going to happen it’s difficult to organize,” Sally expressed to LADbible.

“I don’t know how they are going to ease this lockdown business. They are saying that people are going to have to keep the distance but I’m not sure how they will do it [in the garden].”

In addition, Sally explained that due to her getting older, the garden has had to take care of itself.

“I can’t manage it on my own, nature is looking after it itself. It’s a curated wilderness. Nature has done a marvelous job of looking after it,” she added.

“It’s very kind of organic in the way that it’s just developed. People come expecting all sorts of different plants, some I know and some I say ‘well, it’s just arrived’.”